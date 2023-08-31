English
    INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge likely to be named chairperson, Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee to compete for post of convener

    INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: Sources also said that for the post of convenor, competition is between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: The name of the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be proposed for the Chairperson post of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, INDIA bloc sources said on August 31.

      Mallikarjun Kharge
    • August 31, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

      INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: What's on the agenda?

      - Apart from the likely announcement of a coordination committee and the revealing of the alliance logo, the leaders would chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

      - The leaders are also likely to announce a few panels to draft a common minimum programme of the alliance, to frame joint plans for holding agitations across the country and for seat sharing, PTI reported.

      - "The Mumbai meeting shall come out with a clear-cut roadmap for providing a progressive alternative to the regressive policies of the current regime," RJD's Manoj Jha told PTI.

      - The Opposition alliance is also likely to announce a secretariat for smooth coordination between the constituents and it is likely to be set up in the national capital.

      - Besides, the members will also likely discuss the issue of having a coordinator or a chairperson to head the alliance.

      - At the conclave held in the Karnataka capital last month, Congress president Kharge had said the opposition will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said their fight was against BJP's ideology.

    • August 31, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

    • August 31, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

      Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on sanctions against Mali

      - Thirteen Security Council members voted in favour of a resolution to extend the UN sanctions and independent monitoring for another year. Russia cast a veto, while China abstained from voting on August 31.

      - The sanction regime, which has been in place since 2017, was proposed to be extended until August 31, 2024. Russia is adamant that this extension should be the final one.

    • August 31, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST

      INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar takes dig at INDIA bloc meeting

      - "Kushti in Bengal, dosti in Delhi, masti in rest of India," said SukantaMajumdar

    • August 31, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST

      INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: 'Objective of INDIA alliance is to make Constitution stronger,' says Milind Deora

      - On the INDIA alliance meeting to be held in Mumbai, Congress leader Milind Deora says, "The objective of the INDIA alliance is to make the Constitution of India stronger. We don't want to differentiate between people on the basis of caste, gender or region. I believe that the meeting in Mumbai will be historical."

    • August 31, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

      INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Uddhav Thackeray ahead of INDIA meeting

      - INDIA bloc Mumbai meet LIVE:West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tied rakhi to former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on 30 August ahead of the meeting of INDIA bloc in Mumbai.

      - Speaking to reporters after tying 'rakhi' to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Mamata Banerjee said, "Hoga hoga, khela hoga."

      - Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said "Khela Hoga" meaning the "game is on" as the opposition parties huddle up in Mumbai ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    • August 31, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

      INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: 'Decision on seat sharing will be taken as per parties’ merit,' says Nana Patole 

      - The third meeting of the INDIA bloc is set to begin in Mumbai today. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said that seat sharing in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be done as per the merit of the parties in different states. Nana Patole said that a discussion on this will be held in upcoming meetings.

      - Speaking to ANI, Nana Patole said, "Our main goal is to end this dictatorship. This decision (seat sharing) will be taken as per the merit of the parties in different states. This will be discussed in the upcoming meetings of INDIA."

    • August 31, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

      INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge's name likely to be proposed for INDIA bloc chairperson

      - The name of the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be proposed for the Chairperson post of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, INDIA bloc sources said on Wednesday.

      - Sources also said that for the post of convenor, competition is between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    • August 31, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

      INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: The two-day schedule

      - August 31, 2023 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM:Welcoming Delegates / Guests

      - August 31, 2023 6:30 PM:Informal Meeting

      - August 31, 2023 8:00 PM:Dinner Meet Hosted By Uddhav Thackeray (President, ShivsenaUBT)

      - September 1, 2023 10:15 AM:Delegate's Group Photo Session

      - September 1, 2023 10:30 AM-Afternoon 2 PM:INDIA Logo Unveiling, INDIA CONFERENCE

      - September 1, 2023 2 pm:Delegates Lunch Hosted by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC)

      - September1, 2023 Afternoon 3.30 pm:INDIA Press Conference

