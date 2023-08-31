INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge likely to be named chairperson, Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee to compete for post of convener

August 31, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

- Apart from the likely announcement of a coordination committee and the revealing of the alliance logo, the leaders would chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

- The leaders are also likely to announce a few panels to draft a common minimum programme of the alliance, to frame joint plans for holding agitations across the country and for seat sharing, PTI reported.

- "The Mumbai meeting shall come out with a clear-cut roadmap for providing a progressive alternative to the regressive policies of the current regime," RJD's Manoj Jha told PTI.

- The Opposition alliance is also likely to announce a secretariat for smooth coordination between the constituents and it is likely to be set up in the national capital.

- Besides, the members will also likely discuss the issue of having a coordinator or a chairperson to head the alliance.

- At the conclave held in the Karnataka capital last month, Congress president Kharge had said the opposition will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said their fight was against BJP's ideology.