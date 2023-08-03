PM Modi NDA Meet Live Updates: PM Modi to chair meeting with NDA MPs from North zone on Aug 3

Aug 03, 2023 / 07:26 am
PM Modi NDA Meet Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to hold his meetings with MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on August 3. On August 3, the prime minister will hold meetings with NDA MPs from the North zone, including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The North zone includes the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, and the union territories of Chandigarh and New Delhi.
The prime minister has been chairing the slew of
meetings of NDA MPs since July 31. These meetings, which will continue till August 10, are being conducted to discuss the major events and strategy in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per party officials, PM Modi is aimed at laying down the blueprint for the election strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
On August 2, the prime minister held meetings with 48 MPs from various states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar islands, and Puducherry.