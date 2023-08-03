PM Modi NDA Meet Live Updates: PM Modi to chair meeting with NDA MPs from North zone on Aug 3

Aug 03, 2023 / 07:26 am

PM Modi NDA Meet Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to hold his meetings with MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on August 3. On August 3, the prime minister will hold meetings with NDA MPs from the North zone, including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The North zone includes the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, and the union territories of Chandigarh and New Delhi.

The prime minister has been chairing the slew of