    Aug 03, 2023 / 07:26 am

    PM Modi NDA Meet Live Updates: PM Modi to chair meeting with NDA MPs from North zone on Aug 3

    PM Modi NDA Meet Live Updates: The prime minister will meet NDA MPs from the North zone on August 3.

    PM Modi NDA Meet Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to hold his meetings with MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on August 3. On August 3, the prime minister will hold meetings with NDA MPs from the North zone, including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

    The North zone includes the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, and the union territories of Chandigarh and New Delhi.

    The prime minister has been chairing the slew of

    meetings of NDA MPs since July 31. These meetings, which will continue till August 10, are being conducted to discuss the major events and strategy in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per party officials, PM Modi is aimed at laying down the blueprint for the election strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

    On August 2, the prime minister held meetings with 48 MPs from various states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar islands, and Puducherry.

      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 03, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

      Mizoram drug bust Live Updates: Battalion of Mizoram range recovers Heroin worth Rs 1.24 crore on Aug 1

      - The battalion of Mizoram range, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (IGAR) (East), has recovered 15 cases of Heroin no. 4 in Champai's Zote area on August 1, the HQ IGAR East stated.
      - The recovered consignment, worth Rs 1.24 crore, has been handed over to the the Champhai Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal actions, added the IGAR East headquarters.

    • August 03, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

      Haryana violence Live Updates: Haryana suspends mobile internet services in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts till Aug 5

      - The government of Haryana released a statement on August 2, saying that mobile internet services have been suspended in the districts of Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal till August 5, in order to maintain peace, and public order.
      - It further added that mobile internet services will also remain suspended in the territorial jurisdictions of Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar sub-divisions of Gurugram district till August 5.

