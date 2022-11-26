 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lanka Tamil parties to press for autonomy in a new Constitution

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

Sri Lanka's Tamil minority parties who had an intra-party discussion following president Ranil Wickremesinghes invitation to talks have agreed to put forward a three-point formula, including their push for federalism, a Tamil National Alliance (TNA) source said on Saturday.

The island nation's all Tamil political parties based in the East and the North on Friday met at the residence of 89-year-old TNA leader Rajavarothiam Sampanthan to push for federalism ahead of Wickremesinghes proposed all-party meeting next month to address the long-held demand for political autonomy for the minority community in the country.

The formula decided in the intra-party meeting on Friday includes the proposal to hold the stalled provincial council elections, including devolution to the Tamil regions in formulating a brand new Constitution, and put a stop to what they call the grabbing of lands belonging to the Tamils by the State.

The parties will meet again before meeting the president," the TNA source said on condition of anonymity.

Wickremesinghe on Wednesday invited all political parties for talks aimed at ending the Tamil ethnic issue by February 4 next year — Sri Lankas 75th anniversary of independence from Britain.

Wickremesinghe told Parliament that he was willing to hold the meeting after December 11.