Landmark day for India, its ethos of compassion and brotherhood: PM Modi on CAB passage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by Parliament as a "landmark day" for India and its ethos of compassion and brotherhood.

The bill will "alleviate sufferings of many who faced persecution for years" he wrote on Twitter.

Modi also expressed gratitude to all members of Rajya Sabha who voted in favour of the bill.

Rajya Sabha approved the bill, completing the legislative procedure for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.