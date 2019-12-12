Landmark day for India, its ethos of compassion and brotherhood: PM Modi on CAB passage

The bill will "alleviate sufferings of many who faced persecution for years" he wrote on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by Parliament as a "landmark day" for India and its ethos of compassion and brotherhood.
Modi also expressed gratitude to all members of Rajya Sabha who voted in favour of the bill.
Rajya Sabha approved the bill, completing the legislative procedure for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.The bill was passed with 125 votes in favour and 105 against it. Besides BJP and its allies such as JD-U and SAD, the legislation was supported by AIADMK, BJD, TDP and YSR-Congress.