 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Land-for-jobs 'scam': Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav questioned by CBI for 8 hours

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 09:17 PM IST

Yadav had missed three earlier dates given by the agency and arrived at the CBI headquarters here at around 10:30 am according to his commitment to the Delhi High Court last week, they said.

Tejashwi Yadav

The CBI questioned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav at its headquarters for more than eight hours on Saturday in an ongoing investigation concerning the land-for-jobs scam case, officials said.

Yadav had missed three earlier dates given by the agency and arrived at the CBI headquarters here at around 10:30 am according to his commitment to the Delhi High Court last week, they said.

Following necessary formalities, he was escorted to the investigating team which questioned him till around 8 PM with a nearly 90-minute lunch break, during which he went out of the building, they said.

The CBI's line of inquiry was believed to have focused on Yadav's financial transactions, including his purported links to AB Exports Private Limited and AK Infosystems Pvt Ltd.