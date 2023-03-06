 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

A CBI team on Monday visited the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in connection with "further probe" in the land for jobs scam case, officials said.

There is no search or raid taking place, they said.  The CBI had already filed its charge sheet in the case and the special court has summoned the accused, including former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad and his family members and others on March 15, they said.

The agency has kept the further probe open into the alleged scam case, they said.  The visit of the CBI team is in connection with further investigation in the case, they said.

It was alleged in the FIR that some persons, although residents of Patna in Bihar, were appointed as substitutes in Group-D posts during the period 2004-2009 in different zones of the railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur and in lieu thereof, the individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land in the name of family members of Prasad and a company, AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was subsequently taken over by family members of Prasad.