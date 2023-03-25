 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Lalu Prasad's MP daughter Misa Bharti appears before ED in land-for-jobs money laundering case

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

Her brother and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav deposed for questioning before the CBI in Delhi on March 25 in the same case.

Misa Bharti

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's MP daughter Misa Bharti appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Saturday for questioning in the railways land-for-jobs linked money laundering case, officials said.

Bharti, 46, is a Rajya Sabha MP of the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD).

Her brother and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav deposed for questioning before the CBI in Delhi on March 25 in the same case.

Both the central agencies had recently initiated action in the case, with the CBI questioning Lalu Prasad and his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and the ED carrying out raids against the RJD chief's family.