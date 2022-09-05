Lalhmangaiha Sailo steps down as president of People's Conference

Former Mizoram Chief Minister Brig T Sailo's son Lalhmangaiha Sailo on Monday announced that he is stepping down as the president of People's Conference (PC) party, one of Mizoram's oldest political parties founded by his father. The 72-year-old Sailo passed the leadership to party senior vice president Vanlalruata.

"Although I am still planning to work for the progress of our state and nation, I feel it is better to pass the task of leading and handling the party to younger and energetic one, who can lead the party in a much better way in conformity with the modernism as I have become old and my health is also deteriorating. Therefore, I decided to retire and give the party leadership to the youngster," Sailo said. He said that he entered politics and joined People's Conference party after his retirement from government service with a conviction to develop Mizoram and the people.

People's Conference was one of the oldest regional parties in Mizoram formed by T Sailo in 1975. Sailo, a retired Indian Revenue Service officer, took the mantle from his father in 2011 after the latter quit politics due to old age.

In 2020, People's Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) party merged with the People's Conference. The party won the state assembly polls in 1978 and its president T Sailo became chief minister for six months as President's rule was declared in the Union Territory.

In the next elections held in 1979, the party retained majority and once again Sailo became the chief minister and served his full term till 1984. The party lost to Congress in 1984 assembly polls.

For the next two decades, the party remained as the main opposition party in Mizoram. However, the party received a setback from 1998 assembly polls.

In 1998, the party won 12 seats in the 40-member assembly, 3 seats in 2003, the number which was reduced to 2 in 2008 and 1 in 2013. The People's Conference failed to make much impact in Mizoram politics after its founder president Sailo died in 2015.