Lakshmi Bai source of inspiration for her steadfast opposition to colonial rule: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Lakshmi Bai, the Jhansi queen who fought a fierce battle against the British forces, on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Saturday and said her courage and monumental contribution to the nation can never be forgotten.

”Remembering Rani Lakshmibai on her Jayanti. Her courage and monumental contribution to our nation can never be forgotten. She is a source of inspiration for her steadfast opposition to colonial rule,” Modi said in a tweet.

He also shared pictures of his visit to Jhansi on this day last year to commemorate Lakshmi Bai’s birth anniversary.

Lakshmi Bai is a pivotal figure of the 1857 rebellion against the colonial rule, also characterised as India’s first war of independence, as she laid down her life while bravely fighting British forces to resist their attempt to annex her kingdom.