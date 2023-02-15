Lakshman Prasad Acharya to take oath as new Sikkim governor on Thursday

Lakshman Prasad Acharya will take oath as the new governor of Sikkim on Thursday, officials said.

The governor-designate arrived at Bagdogra Airport near West Bengals Siliguri, where he was received by Sikkim Education Minister Lunga Nima Lepcha.

He went by road to Sikkims Rangpo, where he was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Secretary V B Pathak, Director General of Police A K Singh and other senior officials.

He will be sworn-in as the new governor of the Himalayan state at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, according to officials of the Information and Public Relations Department.

The 68-year-old BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh will succeed Ganga Prasad whose tenure as the governor of Sikkim ended on February 7.

