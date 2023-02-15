English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Lakshman Prasad Acharya to take oath as new Sikkim governor on Thursday

    The governor-designate arrived at Bagdogra Airport near West Bengals Siliguri, where he was received by Sikkim Education Minister Lunga Nima Lepcha.

    PTI
    February 15, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST
    Credits: TV9 Bharatvarsh

    Credits: TV9 Bharatvarsh

    Lakshman Prasad Acharya will take oath as the new governor of Sikkim on Thursday, officials said.

    The governor-designate arrived at Bagdogra Airport near West Bengals Siliguri, where he was received by Sikkim Education Minister Lunga Nima Lepcha.

    He went by road to Sikkims Rangpo, where he was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Secretary V B Pathak, Director General of Police A K Singh and other senior officials.

    He will be sworn-in as the new governor of the Himalayan state at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, according to officials of the Information and Public Relations Department.

    The 68-year-old BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh will succeed Ganga Prasad whose tenure as the governor of Sikkim ended on February 7.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #Bagdogra Airport #Governor #lakshman prasad acharya #Sikkim
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 06:45 pm