Lakshadweep denies entry to Kerala Congress leaders, calls it 'planned effort to disturb peace'

Lakshadweep Additional District Magistrate S Asker Ali. (Image: ANI)

Amid the ongoing protests against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel’s new measures, the administration at the archipelago has denied permission to Kerala Congress leaders to enter the island, saying that such a visit will "disturb" the peaceful atmosphere of the region.

In its order on July 3, the administration rejected the application of Congress lawmakers Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan to visit the island. Denying the permission, it termed the visit as a part of planned efforts to “disturb peaceful atmosphere” and added that it can cause a possible “surge in COVID-19 cases,” reported news agency ANI.

It further said that the purpose of Congress MPs’ visit, which is “to understand problems faced by islanders due to new policies of administration”, seems a “political action,” said the report.

Locals in Lakshadweep have been protesting against the draft legislation like Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (PASA), Lakshadweep Animal Prevention Regulation, and Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, 2021, among others. PASA, popularly known as the 'Goonda Act', gives the government powers to detain an individual without a public disclosure for as long as one year.

Lakshadweep Additional District Magistrate S Asker Ali, in his order denying permission for Congress leader’s visit, said, “it is stated that the proposed visit of MPs from Kerala to Lakshadweep is likely to cause unrest in the islands as the political parties and leaders from the mainland have been making attempts to instigate local people, political parties/activists, social workers and people from different walks of life to oppose all administrative actions and to agitate against the Administration.”