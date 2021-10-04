Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Detained Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cleans guest house

In a video posted on Twitter by NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan on October 4, the Congress leader was sweeping the room with a broom in hand. (Screenshot: Twitter/@Neerajkundan)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen cleaning the PAC Guest House in Sitapur, where she has been detained while going to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In a video posted on Twitter by NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan on October 4, the Congress leader was sweeping the room with a broom in hand. She is observing fast, he said.



True grit & courage against a brutal state.

Smt. @priyankagandhi Ji arrested in order to go to Lakhimpur Kheri, is on fast. She is seen sweeping her room.#लखीमपुर_किसान_नरसंहार#PriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/xZ6FueLukk — Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) October 4, 2021

At least nine people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of farmers, BJP workers and a journalist ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3.

Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders were detained in Sitapur early in the early on October 4, with the party alleging they were not allowed to meet the victims of the violence. Stopping them in such a way is "undemocratic", Congress state President Ajay Kumar Lallu told news agency PTI.

"Priyanka Gandhi, Deepender Singh Hooda and other leaders were detained in Sitapur around 5 am," Lallu said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being allegedly stopped from meeting victims of the violence in Uttar Pradesh, the former Congress chief said those in power fear her courage.

"Priyanka, I know that you will not retreat. They fear your courage. We will ensure that the country's 'annadatas' win this non-violent fight for justice," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "NoFear", he said.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the BJP is doing the politics of crushing the farmers in the country. "The BJP government is doing the politics of crushing the farmers and finishing them," she said on Twitter.

She also put out a video message alleging that this country belongs to the farmers and not to the BJP. She said she was going to Lakhimpur to share the pain of the farmers injured in the violent clashes and it was no crime or wrongdoing.