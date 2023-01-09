 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Ladakh associations demand statehood, threaten to intensify protest

Moneycontrol Contributor
Jan 09, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

The leaders of the protesting bodies have accused the Centre of excluding four points being advocated by them from the agenda of a proposed high-powered committee meeting

Civil society groups of Ladakh are demanding statehood and separate Lok Sabha constituencies for Leh and Kargil.

Anger is brewing in the newly carved Union Territory of Ladakh as two influential civil associations — Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — have decided to stay away from the Centre’s High Powered Committee (HPC), which has been constituted to protect the union territory’s culture and land and generate employment.

Both the forums comprise social, religious and political groups, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on January 2 included people from ABL and KDA in its 17-member panel to discuss various measures for the region.

However, the members of the two organisations have accused the Centre of excluding four points being advocated by them from the agenda of the proposed meeting of the panel, which is headed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

The four points the Ladakhi leaders want included are 1) separate parliamentary constituencies for Leh and Kargil; 2) statehood for Ladakh 3) a special status under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution of India, and 4) job reservation for the youth.

“In August 2021, we had a meeting with Nityanand Rai and conveyed our demands categorically to him. Now, the committee has been formed and there is no mention of our demands,” said Sajjad Hussain of KDA.

He said that the inclusion of members from ABL and KDA does not make any sense as long as the Centre doesn’t include their demands for discussion during the meeting of the high-powered committee.