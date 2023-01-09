Ladakh associations demand statehood, threaten to intensify protest

Anger is brewing in the newly carved Union Territory of Ladakh as two influential civil associations — Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — have decided to stay away from the Centre’s High Powered Committee (HPC), which has been constituted to protect the union territory’s culture and land and generate employment.

Both the forums comprise social, religious and political groups, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on January 2 included people from ABL and KDA in its 17-member panel to discuss various measures for the region.

However, the members of the two organisations have accused the Centre of excluding four points being advocated by them from the agenda of the proposed meeting of the panel, which is headed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

The four points the Ladakhi leaders want included are 1) separate parliamentary constituencies for Leh and Kargil; 2) statehood for Ladakh 3) a special status under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution of India, and 4) job reservation for the youth.

“In August 2021, we had a meeting with Nityanand Rai and conveyed our demands categorically to him. Now, the committee has been formed and there is no mention of our demands,” said Sajjad Hussain of KDA.

He said that the inclusion of members from ABL and KDA does not make any sense as long as the Centre doesn’t include their demands for discussion during the meeting of the high-powered committee.

“We are staying away from the proposed meeting and will be taking out a protest rally in Jammu on January 15 followed by a protest at Jantar Mantar in February to make sure our demands are heard. The Centre must take cognisance at the earliest,” Hussain added. In 2020, many political, religious and students’ groups had formed the People’s Movement and announced a boycott of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections in Leh. Many shutdowns were observed and protests took place at many locations in Leh for various demands. The boycott call was withdrawn after the Centre’s intervention as union home minister Amit Shah had assured the groups that all steps would be taken to safeguard the region’s language, environment, jobs and land under the Sixth Schedule. The high-powered committee also includes Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh chairman, and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil chairman among others.

Moneycontrol Contributor

READ MORE