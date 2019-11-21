Lack of job creation has taken form of 'epidemic' under BJP rule: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday claimed that a lack of job creation has taken the form of an "epidemic" under the BJP rule at the Centre.



देश में नौकरियाँ पैदा न होना विकास के पहिए के रुकने की निशानी है। भाजपा शासन में यह बीमारी महामारी का रूप ले चुकी है। निर्माण क्षेत्र में लगभग 35 लाख नौकरियाँ खत्म हो चुकी हैं। आईटी की बड़ी-बड़ी कम्पनियाँ लगभग 40 लाख नौकरियाँ खत्म करने वाली हैं।#मंदीकीमारhttps://t.co/Ld5l7azmO0

"Lack of job creation in the country is a sign of stopping of the wheel of development. This disease has taken the form of an epidemic in the BJP regime," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"About 35 lakh jobs have been lost in the construction sector. The big IT companies are about to end about 40 lakh jobs," she claimed.