Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lack of job creation has taken form of 'epidemic' under BJP rule: Priyanka Gandhi

"Lack of job creation in the country is a sign of stopping of the wheel of development. This disease has taken the form of an epidemic in the BJP regime," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday claimed that a lack of job creation has taken the form of an "epidemic" under the BJP rule at the Centre.

"About 35 lakh jobs have been lost in the construction sector. The big IT companies are about to end about 40 lakh jobs," she claimed.

"About 35 lakh jobs have been lost in the construction sector. The big IT companies are about to end about 40 lakh jobs," she claimed.

The Congress general secretary has been attacking the government over the state of the economy.

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 11:20 am

