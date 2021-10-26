Lack of clarity, cohesion on policy issues among state-level Congress chiefs, says Sonia Gandhi

Sources said Sonia Gandhi was in favour of holding the elections

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on October 26 said there was a “lack of clarity and cohesion” on policy issues among the party’s state-level leaders.

Addressing a meeting of state Congress presidents, AICC general secretaries, and state in-charges ahead of assembly polls in five states next year, Sonia Gandhi raised concerns that the issues raised at the national level were not reaching the party’s grassroots cadre at the district and block levels.

“We have to fight the BJP/RSS ideologically. That has to be done with conviction and we need to expose their lies before the people, if at all we want to win this battle. The AICC releases important and detailed statements almost every day on issues facing the nation. But I have observed that it does not reach to our cadres at the block and district levels. There are policy issues on which I find a lack of clarity and cohesion even among our state-level leaders”, Gandhi said in her opening remarks at the meeting held at party headquarters in Delhi.

The remarks come days after Gandhi speaking the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting underlined the role of unity, self-control, and discipline in the revival of the party as she indirectly took on the 'G-23' group of leaders who have been seeking organisational overhaul in the party for over a year now.

“You must train our workers to take on the unceasing onslaught of malicious disinformation campaigns at the behest of the BJP/RSS. And you must train our people to fight it while upholding and projecting the core Congress ideology,” Gandhi said on October 26.

At the CWC meeting, Gandhi had called herself a “full-time and hands-on Congress President” and said she appreciated frankness and there was no need to speak to her through media, perhaps, referring to letters and comments released to press by the G-23 members.

“I am, if you allow me, to say so, full time and hands on Congress President,” she had said.

On October 26, Gandhi urged the leaders to shed personal ambitions which may weaken the party and reiterated her message about importance of discipline and unity.

“What should matter to each and every one of us is the strengthening of the organisation. This must override personal ambitions. In this lies both collective and individual success,” she said.

The meeting decided that a membership drive will commence from November 1 running through till March 31, next year.

“It was unanimously agreed that the Indian National Congress would reach out to every nook and corner, every ward and village across the country and offer Indians in the remotest parts, a platform for their aspirations,” a statement issued by the party said.