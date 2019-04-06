L K Advani's remarks 'reality check' on functioning of Modi government: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on April 6 said senior BJP leader L K Advani's remarks in a blog post were a "reality check" on the functioning of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



BJP patriarch LK Advani’s reality check admonition on the functioning of the BJP/Modi govt on the party’s foundation day is a serious no-confidence against them besides a fervent appeal to the people that this despotic/anti-people Modi Govt is unworthy of returning back to power.

She was referring to Advani's statement that the BJP never considered those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national" or "enemies" but only as adversaries.

Advani's remarks posted in a blog were construed by many political watchers as a veiled criticism of the party leadership which has often likened its rivals to enemy like Pakistan and accused them of abetting anti-national elements.