Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kumaraswamy says his government will complete full term, no differences with Congress

The coalition government is "secure" and there are no differences between the ruling allies, he asserted, and strongly criticised the BJP for "creating confusion" among people by constantly questioning the stability of his government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka has "taken off" smoothly and will complete the full term without hiccups, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said here today on completion of 100 days in office.

"How can anyone say the government has not taken off when the Centre has appreciated the state for its relief work in flood-hit Kodagu. Even the President of India has praised the state for taking active steps to provide the relief," Kumaraswamy said at a press conference here.

"Only an active government can think of announcing Rs 4,500 crore farm loan waiver and relief from indebtedness to small farmers, landless agricultural labourers and those from the economically weaker section," he said. Kumaraswamy hit out at the BJP, saying the opposition party was living in an imaginative world.

"Since land denotification and crimes are not happening, Yeddyurappa feels that our government has not taken off. But for this, what else the BJP leaders can talk about. BJP leaders are living in an imaginative world," he said relying to a query on BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa' remark that the coalition government has not yet taken off fully.

Asked if political rumblings and differences have been sorted out with the ruling partner, Kumaraswamy said, "We can resolve only if there are fights. There are no fights." He said that the coalition government is "secure" and will complete the term without hiccups.

On senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah's comments about becoming chief minister again, fuelling speculation that all is not well within the coalition government, Kumaraswamy said: "Everyone should have aspiration to become a chief minister. Anybody can become a chief minister. Yeddyurappa can also. You cannot grow in politics if you don't have aspiration."

Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who was present at the press conference, also ruled out any serious differences between the coalition partners.

"All decisions are being taken with proper consultation. Even farm loan waiver was announced after a discussion between the coalition parties," he said. Senior Congress leader and Revenue Minister R V Deshpande said that a common minimum programme has been chalked out and decisions are taken accordingly.

"There are not internal differences nor any fights." Earlier during the day, Kumaraswamy called on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and expressed gratitude for the party's support on completion of 100 days of coalition government in Karnataka.

In a brief meeting, he also urged the Congress chief to help speed up the process of expansion of the cabinet and appointment of chairman for corporation boards in the state.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #H D Kumaraswamy #India #Karnataka #Politics

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

