you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 04, 2018 10:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kumar Vishwas takes dig at AAP leadership over poor results in North East

"The activists who used to question polling and its process... their votes can be counted on the fingers of one hand instead of EVMs, but still they are indulging in negativity. This is dangerous for democracy," Vishwas wrote on Twitter, in an apparent dig at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas today took a dig at the party leadership over its poor performance in elections in the northeastern states, saying those who polled votes that could be counted on the fingers of one hand were still indulging in negativity.

"The activists who used to question polling and its process... their votes can be counted on the fingers of one hand instead of EVMs, but still they are indulging in negativity. This is dangerous for democracy," Vishwas wrote on Twitter, in an apparent dig at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Following its poor performance in Punjab last year, Kejriwal had questioned the authenticity of electronic voting machines.

According to the data available on the Election Commission's website, the AAP contested six seats in Meghalaya and three in Nagaland. The party could not save its deposit in eight of them.

The AAP's Akavi N Zhimomi from the Ghaspani constituency in Nagaland polled 6,233, and finished a distant third.

AAP leaders were unavailable for comment.

The party had contested 29 seats in the 2017 Gujarat polls and its candidates lost their deposits in all the seats.

Vishwas has been at odds with the party leadership for sometime now. Although a part of the Political Affairs Committee, Vishwas is practically out of the decision-making process.

Once considered to be a strong candidate to be sent to the Rajya Sabha, Vishwas was overlooked by the party leadership.

The poet-turned-politician has in the past hit out at the "coterie" around Kejriwal for targeting him.

tags #AAP #India #Kumar Vishwas #north-east #Politics

