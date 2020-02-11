Krishna Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Krishna Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Krishna Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in East district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Krishna Nagar Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 72.27% and in 2013, 67.78% of Krishna Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, S K Bagga, Advocate of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 2277 votes which was 1.66% of the total votes polled. S K Bagga, Advocate polled a total of 137365 (47.99%) votes.

BJP's Dr Harsh Vardhan won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 43150 (36.36%) votes. Dr Harsh Vardhan polled 118664 which was 58.33% of the total votes polled.