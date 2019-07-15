App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KR Ramesh Kumar: In the eye of Karnataka's political storm, an unwavering Assembly Speaker holds the key

In fact, one of the concerns bugging the Congress is that Kumar will show no favouritism despite being a party leader for many years

Aakriti Handa @aakriti_handa
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar addressing the media. (Image: Twitter/@kpswaathi)
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar addressing the media. (Image: Twitter/@kpswaathi)

A famous statesman had once said, “Politics is the art of the possible…” The ongoing crisis in Karnataka politics can also be broken down into possibilities manifold.

However, it is the Karnataka Assembly Speaker who will decide which possibility will transform into the order of the day.

The 69-year-old statesman KR Ramesh Kumar, current Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, has been a five-time Congress MLA from Srinivasapura constituency of Kolar district. He holds a science degree and describes himself as an agriculturist.

Kumar was first appointed as the Speaker when Janata Dal was in power from 1995 to 1999. At that time too, he enjoyed the image of being a jovial arbiter, encouraging the ruling and opposition to hold ministers responsible for their actions.

His close friends find him to be a man of reason. He has a reputation of being a knowledgeable, articulate man who has kept debates in the House lively with his jokes and anecdotes, often silencing his critics with air-tight arguments and references from law and literature.

He is also known to throw occasional bouts of temper, but has made a number of friends over the years, not just in the Congress, but in the JD(S) and the BJP too.

In fact, one of the concerns bugging the Congress is that Kumar will show no favouritism despite being a Congress leader for many years, The Indian Express has reported.

Kumar rose to prominence by being active in student politics in Bengaluru in the 70’s. In the early days of his political stint, he was associated with the Congress before shifting to the Janata Party and the Janata Dal. About 20 years ago, he completed the circle by joining the Congress.

His name was linked to a murder-probe in his Srinivasapura constituency, but he was acquitted in 2007. Often frustrated over not being made a minister despite winning many elections, he was finally appointed Health Minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet in 2016. He is best remembered for his efforts in making private hospitals and clinics more responsible.

With an illustrious career in Karnataka politics, Kumar is known to follow the rule book when it comes to making decisions. In a high-powered press conference on July 11, he had said, “I am not deliberately withholding resignations so as to help a certain government which has allegedly run into a minority. I am delaying because I love this land. My obligation is to the people of this state and the Constitution of this republic.”

At least 16 MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) combine have tendered their resignations to Speaker Ramesh Kumar. He had earlier returned at least eight of them, saying they weren’t filed in the correct format. The rebel MLAs, in turn, filed a petition with the Supreme Court alleging that the Speaker is deliberately delaying their resignation; claims that Kumar denied in the press briefing.

Another reason that Kumar is seen going by the book, is the criticism attracted by former speaker KG Bopaiah by the apex court. In 2011, Bopaiah had disqualified 11 BJP MLAs after they withdrew their allegiance to the BS Yeddyurappa-led government. The Supreme Court, in its order, had said the Speaker’s action revealed a “partisan trait” and did not “meet the twin tests of natural justice and fair play’’.

The Speaker is due to announce his decisions on the resignations of the 16 rebel MLAs tomorrow.

Catch LIVE updates here.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 07:12 pm

tags #BJP #Congress-JD(S) #Congress-JD(S) coalition #India #Karnataka #Karnataka Assembly #Politics

