Kota deaths: Mayawati demands sacking of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday demanded that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot be sacked in the wake of death of over 100 infants in a government-run hospital in Kota.

The former UP chief minister charged that Gehlot was making political statements that were irresponsible and unsympathetic.

"This is highly shameful," Mayawati said in a tweet.

She demanded that Gehlot be dismissed and replaced by a new dispensation otherwise more women will lose their children.

At least 100 infants have died at a government-run hospital in Kota in the past month.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BSP chief had on Thursday targeted the Congress over infant deaths, suggesting that party leader Priyanka Gandhi should have gone there to console the children's mothers instead of "playing politics" in UP. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.