Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kota deaths: Mayawati demands sacking of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The former UP chief minister charged that Gehlot was making political statements that were irresponsible and unsympathetic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday demanded that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot be sacked in the wake of death of over 100 infants in a government-run hospital in Kota.

The former UP chief minister charged that Gehlot was making political statements that were irresponsible and unsympathetic.

"This is highly shameful," Mayawati said in a tweet.

She demanded that Gehlot be dismissed and replaced by a new dispensation otherwise more women will lose their children.

At least 100 infants have died at a government-run hospital in Kota in the past month.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BSP chief had on Thursday targeted the Congress over infant deaths, suggesting that party leader Priyanka Gandhi should have gone there to console the children's mothers instead of "playing politics" in UP.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 12:17 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #India #Kota #Mayawati #Politics

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

