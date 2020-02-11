Kondli Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Kondli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kondli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in East district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Kondli Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 70.17% and in 2013, 67.75% of Kondli's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Manoj Kumar of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 24759 votes which was 19.85% of the total votes polled. Manoj Kumar polled a total of 124719 (50.66%) votes.

AAP's Manoj Kumar won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7490 (6.94%) votes. Manoj Kumar polled 107894 which was 34.17% of the total votes polled.