Kolkata fake vaccination racket: TMC responds after kingpin's pictures with Trinamool leaders go viral

Responding to fraudster and fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb’s alleged links to the who’s who of the Trinamool Congress party, Indian Medical Association State Secretary and TMC MP Dr Santanu Sen said: “When we realised that he (Debanjan Deb) is a fraud with bad intention, without wasting time, we lodged an FIR."

Moneycontrol News
June 25, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST
Debanjan Deb (being felicitated) seen sharing stage with TMC leaders (1)

Debanjan Deb, the kingpin of Kolkata’s fake vaccination racket, who had administered dubious COVID-19 vaccine doses to nearly 2,000 beneficiaries, including Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty, has been found to have links with top leaders of the ruling TMC in Bengal.

Responding to fraudster and fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb’s alleged links to the who’s who of the Trinamool Congress party, Indian Medical Association State Secretary and TMC MP Dr Santanu Sen said: “When we realised that he (Debanjan Deb) is a fraud with bad intention, without wasting time, we lodged an FIR with Muchipara police station and requested them to take stringent action.”

He added: “It is an organised crime & Police is taking its own course. I believe (Kolkata Municipal) Corporation has taken a significant role in reaching to beneficiaries to collect information whether they are having any side effects or not.”

Deb’s alleged links with Trinamool ranks came to the fore after pictures of him hobnobbing with party leaders were widely circulated on social media.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were quick to question why and how the arrested mastermind of Kolkata’s fake vaccination racket had shared the stage with so many TMC leaders, including Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Dr Shantanu Sen, and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya.

(With ANI inputs)
