you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know your minister | Smriti Irani – Minister for Women and Child Development, and Textiles

Irani’s educational background has been controversial. Whereas she declared herself a graduate in the 2014 poll affidavit, she revealed in 2019 that she had not completed the three-year course

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Smriti Zubin Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi on his home turf Amethi, takes oath as minister in Modi Govt 2.0. (Image: DD National)
In Modi 2.0 cabinet, Smriti Zubin Irani has been given the Ministry of Women and Child Development, as well as the Ministry of Textiles.

Smriti Irani's career took off since the 2014 elections, where she took the fight to Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. In 2019, she defeated him on his home turf, emerging victorious by more than 50,000 votes.

Irani was given charge of the high-profile HRD ministry, later information and broadcasting, and Textiles, and has made an impact wherever she has gone. She is a formidable debater whom the BJP has employed to good effect to fight its corner on key issues.

She was born as Smriti Malhotra to Ajay Kumar Malhotra and Shibani Bagchi. Her grandfather was a swayamsevak for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and her mother, a Bengali, was a Jan Sangh member. Irani, too, became a part of the RSS in her childhood.

Irani is a former model, television actor and producer. After an unsuccessful attempt at Miss India 1998, she shot to fame as Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also played Sita in Zee TV's Ramayan.

Irani’s educational background has been controversial in the political arena. Whereas she declared herself a graduate in the 2014 poll affidavit, she revealed in 2019 that she had not completed the three-year degree course.

Her husband, Zubin Irani, is a businessman and they have two children.
First Published on May 31, 2019 02:37 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Smriti Irani

