Know your minister | Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defence

Rajnath Singh has been appointed India’s Defence Minister in Modi government 2.0. He held the post of Home Minister in the previous Modi Cabinet.

He has held several important Cabinet portfolios in the past, including Agriculture and Surface Transport and Highways in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

During his tenure as the Union Agriculture Minister, he initiated a few landmark projects such as Kisan Call Centre and Farm Income Insurance Scheme.

He has also served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) twice from 2005 to 2009 and 2013 to 2014. He was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2000 to 2002.

Born to a family of farmers in UP, Singh secured a master's degree in physics, with first division, from Gorakhpur University. He began his career as a physics lecturer before joining the Janata Party. He had been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since the age of 13 (1964).