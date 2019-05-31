App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know your minister | Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance

While she was initially the commerce minister under Modi's first tenure in 2014, she later became the country's first full-time woman defence minister

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nirmala Sitharaman, the country's new finance minister under Narendra Modi's government, is a Masters in Economics from Jawaharlal Lal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi.

Born to a traditional Tamil Brahmin family, Sitharaman had her early exposure to politics on the JNU campus. She had then campaigned for a friend who was part of a group called Free Thinkers Society. That election had seen a defeat of the SFI, a strong students' union on campus.

She later moved to London with her husband Prabhakar Parakala, also a JNU fellow. While a lot of people may know that she worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers, a lesser-known fact is that she was also a salesgirl at a home decor store in London.

After she returned to India in 1991, Sitharaman spent her early days setting up an alternate education school in Hyderabad.

related news

At a later stage, Sitharaman met BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj and was inducted into the National Commission for Women from 2003-05. Once she formally joined the BJP in 2006, Sitharaman was made part of the National Executive Council and later appointed as the party's national spokesperson.

While she was initially the commerce minister under Modi's first tenure in 2014, she later became the  country's first full-time woman defence minister.

She became the face and voice of the India’s anti-terror operations after the dastardly attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama in February 2019. She oversaw the Indian Air Force’s strike on terror camps deep inside Pakistani territory in Balakot days after the Pulwama attack.

While Sitharaman did not contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, she is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka since 2016.
First Published on May 31, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #India #Nirmala Sithamaran #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.