App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know your minister | Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - Minister of Minority Affairs

This will be Naqvi's second term and he has retained his portfolio

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been appointed as the Minister of Minority Affairs in Narendra Modi's second term as India's prime minister.

Naqvi, who held the same portfolio in the previous government, has been a two-time Rajya Sabha member. The 61-year-old minister fought his first election in 1980 as a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Allahabad West and lost. Almost 18 years after his election debut, he won from the Rampur constituency of Uttar Pradesh from a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

Naqvi had an early brush with politics when he was jailed at the age of 17 years for his political activism during the Emergency in 1975.

In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Naqvi was the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

In the Modi 1.0 government, Naqvi was appointed as the Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs. However, he was later given independent charge of the minority affairs ministry in July 2016 after Najma Heptulla resigned.

related news

Under Modi 1.0, Naqvi is credited with carrying out several reforms in the policies related to the holy pilgrimage of Haj. He had done away with Haj subsidy and also enabled women to go on Haj without a male companion.

Being the lone Muslim face in the Modi government, Naqvi has stated that his endeavour will be further the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'.

Naqvi is also a writer and has penned three books.

He is an arts graduate and also holds a post-graduate diploma in media and communication.
First Published on May 31, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #India #Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.