Know your minister | Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - Minister of Minority Affairs

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been appointed as the Minister of Minority Affairs in Narendra Modi's second term as India's prime minister.

Naqvi, who held the same portfolio in the previous government, has been a two-time Rajya Sabha member. The 61-year-old minister fought his first election in 1980 as a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Allahabad West and lost. Almost 18 years after his election debut, he won from the Rampur constituency of Uttar Pradesh from a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.



Thanks to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and @BJP4India president Shri @AmitShah Ji for giving me opportunity to serve my country and its people. I will try my best to strengthen the commitment of Shri Modi Ji towards “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”. #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/KV6h1cEvpV

— Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) May 31, 2019

Naqvi had an early brush with politics when he was jailed at the age of 17 years for his political activism during the Emergency in 1975.

In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Naqvi was the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

In the Modi 1.0 government, Naqvi was appointed as the Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs. However, he was later given independent charge of the minority affairs ministry in July 2016 after Najma Heptulla resigned.

Under Modi 1.0, Naqvi is credited with carrying out several reforms in the policies related to the holy pilgrimage of Haj. He had done away with Haj subsidy and also enabled women to go on Haj without a male companion.

Being the lone Muslim face in the Modi government, Naqvi has stated that his endeavour will be further the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'.

Naqvi is also a writer and has penned three books.

He is an arts graduate and also holds a post-graduate diploma in media and communication.