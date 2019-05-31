App
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know your minister | Babul Supriyo – MoS for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

In the 2019 general elections, he defeated Trinamool Congress’ Moon Moon Sen from Asansol by nearly 2 lakh votes

Moneycontrol News
In Modi 2.0 cabinet, Babul Supriyo is the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Babul Supriyo, born as Supriya Baral, is much more than a politician. He is an acclaimed Bollywood playback singer as well as a television host, actor and former banker.

Babul Supriyo was raised in Uttarpara, a small town in West Bengal. His parents are Sunil Chandra Baral and Sumitra Baral. Supriyo’s grandfather, Banikantha NC Baral, was a singer-composer.

Supriyo started his career at the Standard Chartered Bank but left the job in 1992 to make a career as a playback singer in the Hindi film industry. However, his first break came only in 2000 when he sang for Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Hrithik Roshan’s debut movie.

His political career started in 2014 when he was nominated for the Lok Sabha elections by the BJP. After his victory from Asansol, he served as the Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

In the 2019 general elections, he defeated Trinamool Congress’ Moon Moon Sen from the same constituency by nearly 2 lakh votes.

Supriyo, known for his eloquence in multiple languages, has emerged as the one of strongest BJP leaders from West Bengal. If the BJP today is a strong force to be reckoned with in Bengal, Supriyo deserves a significant part of credit.

The 48-year-old singer-turned-politician often turns up in Parliament on his motorcycle. He is also known for his love for football.
First Published on May 31, 2019 03:09 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

