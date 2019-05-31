Know Your Minister | Anurag Singh Thakur - MoS finance and corporate affairs

Anurag Singh Thakur, Lok Sabha MP and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, once stopped a television reporter when he was introduced as ‘the newly-appointed BCCI secretary’. Thakur made it clear that he was 'elected, not appointed', emblematic of politicians who attach a lot of pride in winning elections.

At 41, when he was "elected" BCCI president on May 22, 2016, Thakur became the second youngest man ever to lead the Indian board; second only to Fatehsingh Rao Gaekwad. Besides being an elected Lok Sabha MP, and one of India’s most accomplished sports administrators, Thakur also became the first serving BJP MP to become a regular commissioned Officer in the Territorial army.

Thakur, who will now be the Minister of State (Finance and Corporate Affairs), defeated Congress' Ram Lal Thakur in Hamirpur during Lok Sabha Elections 2019. He won by a margin of almost 3.88 lakh votes.

Among the youngest members of the Modi 2.0 cabinet, Thakur was earlier the chief whip of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha.

Politics did not happen by accident for Thakur. The eldest son of two-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Thakur was first elected from Hamirpur constituency in May 2008.

He has won the Lok Sabha Elections in 2009, 2014 and 2019. Thakur was also part of the All India Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He holds the credit for conducting the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Yatra’, sponsored by BJP, from Kolkata to Srinagar in January 2011.

Thakur has also been a cricketer and played a Ranji trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir in 2000. He was also instrumental in setting up of the international cricket stadium at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

In his career at the BCCI, he was popular for being the first cricketer to have made his first-class debut after taking over as president of the state cricket association (Himachal Pradesh) in July 2000.

While he was BCCI president from 2015-2017, Thakur was removed from the post in January 2017 after a Supreme Court order.