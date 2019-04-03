App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know Your Leader | Ram Vilas Paswan: India's 'most reliable weathervane' is a local leader with national relevance

Even though Paswan could never expand his base beyond Bihar, mainly due to the Paswan-Jatav conflict, he is known to correctly predict the political wind and switch sides at the last time

Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan proved that every single domino matters in the larger politics at play ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls.

Not only did he manage to get six seats in the NDA seat-sharing arrangement from Bihar, he also convinced the party high command to give the Nawada constituency to his party. This move irked Union minister Giriraj Singh, who is the sitting MP from Nawada and considers the seat his bastion.

Even though Paswan declared that he will not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls this year, he has fielded his brother, Ram Chandra Paswan, from his home turf – Hajipur. Ram Vilas has won the reserved seat eight of the 10 times that he has contested the Lok Sabha polls, losing in 1984 and 2009.

A torch-bearer for minorities in Bihar, Paswan had once told a newspaper, “Reservation is a constitutional right and nobody can abolish it. At least 85 percent of people in the country are benefiting from it and it is impossible to remove it."

Paswan was born in 1946 in a small village near Khagaria in eastern Bihar to a Dalit family. A hardworking and bright student, he completed a master’s and a law degree from Patna University and passed the civil service examination in Bihar. He was qualified to be a superintendent of police. But, he rejected that offer to join politics.

Paswan joined the Samyukta Socialist Party (SSP) and became a champion of Bihar’s minorities, including Dalits and Muslims. The fact that he emerged as a Dalit leader post-Jagjivan Ram and pre-Kanshi Ram helped Paswan establish his relevance on the national stage.

His first political breakthrough happened in 1969, when he was elected to the Bihar state assembly.

In 1974, the political atmosphere of the country was heated under the leadership of Mrs Indira Gandhi. At that time too, various smaller parties, including the SSP, had come together to form the Lok Dal (People’s Party) so as to defeat the long-dominant Grand Old Party.

An ardent follower of Raj Narayan and Jai Prakash Narayan, Paswan became the general secretary of the Lok Dal. In 1975, during the Emergency, Paswan was arrested and sent to jail. After his release in 1977, Paswan contested his first Lok Sabha election from Hajipur in Bihar. Not only did he win, his name was also recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1977 for winning elections by the highest margin.

Meanwhile, Paswan’s career graph rose among party ranks too. In 1985, Paswan shifted his affiliation from the Lok Dal to the Janata Party, of which he was made the general secretary. In 1988, the Janata Dal was formed, of which the Janata Party was a smaller component. Paswan was again chosen to lead the party as the general secretary.

In 2000, the Janata Dal split into two factions over the issue of joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. It was then that Paswan led a smaller section of the Janata Dal to form LJP. He still retains the reverence and leadership in the LJP.

Even though Paswan could never expand his base beyond Bihar, mainly due to the Paswan-Jatav conflict, he is known to correctly predict the political wind and switch sides at the last time. The most relevant example of this is Paswan rebranding himself as a secular leader and quitting the Vajpayee-led government post-2002 Gujarat riots to join the UPA.

This had prompted Lalu Prasad Yadav to call him ‘political weather scientist’.

However, he quit the UPA just before the 2009 polls and started investing in the political stock of Narendra Modi ahead of the 2014 general election. Not only did the move highlight his ideological elasticity, but also earned him the cabinet post of Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Paswan’s first cabinet portfolio was Minister of Labour and Welfare in VP Singh’s government. Later, he was given the charge of many cabinet portfolios, including railways, coal and mines, communication, in Union governments of all kinds of ideological and political moorings led by Deve Gowda, IK Gujral, AB Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi. Since 1996, he has been part of every Union Cabinet, except the UPA-II in 2009.

Paswan is touted as India's most reliable weathervane, for the alliance which he joins almost always emerges as the winner.

First Published on Apr 3, 2019 06:02 pm

