Know Your Leader | Kerala election 2021: Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy carries the weight of victory

Former Chief Minister CM Oommen Chandy will contest from Puthuppally in the upcoming polls.

On September 17, 2020, Oommen Chandy completed 50 years as a member of the Kerala state assembly – something no Congress leader has achieved in the state so far.

As Kerala goes to polls on April 6, the Congress party is relying heavily on this former chief minister for their much-needed win this time.

Earlier in January, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had named a ten-member jumbo committee that would strategise for the state elections. This committee is being headed by Chandy himself.

Follow our live coverage of the Assembly Elections 2021 here

Excellent track record

As a politician, Chandy has an exceptional record, winning 11 consecutive times from his hometown constituency of Puthuppally in Kottayam district. This time as well, Chandy will be contesting from Puthupally and is up against Jaick C. Thomas of CPI(M) and N. Hari of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

The two-time chief minister made his way into the Kerala Assembly in 1970 at the age of 27 after winning his debut election from Puthuppally, which had been designated a Communist stronghold until then.

Since then, Congress has always been confident about Chandy's candidature from Puthuppally. He won every time he contested – 1977, 1980, 1982, 1987, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016. With such a performance, Chandy obviously climbed up the ladder of state politics and became minister for the first time post-Emergency in the 1977 government headed by K Karunakaran.

Also Read | Kerala Elections 2021: Former CM Oommen Chandy to contest from Puthuppally as Congress names 86 candidates

Affable personality, organisational prowess

What makes Chandy such a popular face among voters in Kerala is his affable personality, which's matched to his organisational prowess.

When he first took the position of chief minister of Kerala in 2004, he travelled extensively across the state to project himself as an approachable CM, who the people can count on.

It also helped to undo the damage the party had faced in the previous Lok Sabha elections. In the 2006 assembly elections, the Congress lost, but under the leadership of Chandy won back majority seats in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. They topped that up with a win in the local body election, the following year. Chandy was the Leader of Opposition during that period.

The Congress led-UDF government returned to power again in 2011, and Chandy was once again the CM. But the party won with a wafer-thin two-seat majority. When everyone suspected the government to fall, Chandy led the party to complete the five-year term.

In contrast, state governments today, with much bigger majorities, are splintering with allegations of poaching and horse-trading.

Also Read | Desperate to win Kerala, Congress is forced to turn to Oommen Chandy

Not an easy road

Chandy's terms as CM hasn't exactly been a bed of roses. Two major corruption scams, the solar scandal and the bar bribery scandal, erupted, posing a major threat to all the good reputation he had built. Even his own office was seen as compromised.

Chandy remained undeterred by these allegations. He instead, chose to directly reach out to the public and inquire about their issues.

He set out for a ‘jana samparka paripady’ or mass contact programme by touring through the state’s 14 districts, conducting ‘jan-adalats’ and clearing petitions of the people on the spot. The idea, he said, was to cut bureaucratic red-tape and be a responsive government.

Also Read | Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Key dates, alliances, poll promises and other details you need to know

Making a comeback

Congress lost the 2016 assembly election and since then Chandy has not been his former active self in the state’s political scene, due to a throat illness and also his promotion as an AICC general secretary with the charge of affairs in Andhra Pradesh.

Despite his age and health, the 76-year-old was a star campaigner and the main crowd-puller in last year’s Lok Sabha elections, helping the UDF shore up a record 19 out of 20 seats.

The Congress has received quite a shock after their defeat in the recent local body elections, and everything is at stake for them in the upcoming state elections. The party hopes that Chandy will give them this victory.