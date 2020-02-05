Know Your Leader | Delhi Election: Manoj Tiwari — the singer-actor-turned-politician leading BJP’s charge

In January, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)’s Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari blasted the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “mocking” his song 'Rinkiya Ke Papa'. Tiwari, a singer-turned-actor-turned-politician said Kejriwal was "insulting" Purvanchalis and their culture.

This came after Kejriwal, in a television show, took a dig at Tiwari by referring to him as a "good singer" who rendered 'Rinkiya Ke Papa', when asked for his views about Delhi BJP chief.

Tiwari asserted that the name "Rinkiya" in the song refers to daughters. By, mocking the song, the Member of Parliament (MP) asserted, Kejriwal was also "demeaning" the role of daughters and women in the society.

"I pity his (Kejriwal) intelligence. At a time when 'Beti Bachao' is being talked about in the country, he is mocking fathers having daughter. 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' is just a song... Rinkiya symbolises daughters, is it a curse to have a daughter?" Tiwari asked.

Tiwari’s quick snap at Kejriwal was perhaps a sign of how tough the battle in Delhi is playing out. The national capital is heading for polls to elect a new Legislative Assembly.

The BJP is hoping to dethrone the AAP, which is banking on what it claims to be unprecedented development initiatives in the last five years. Tiwari is leading BJP’s charge as the state unit chief.

While Tiwari hails from Kaimur district of Bihar, he was born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. That is where he also studied Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed.) at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Before making it to the Bhojpuri film industry as an actor, Tiwari spent many years as a singer.

His first film Sasura Bada Paisawala, which released in 2004, shot him to instant stardom. A commercial success, the film was credited with reviving the Bhojpuri film industry. In the years to come, he registered several successful films including Daroga Babu I Love You and Ganga.

Tiwari’s popularity soon went through the roof. A BBC report from 2005, charting the Bhojpuri film industry’s rise, suggests that Tiwari was charging as much as $90,000 per film.

But, his popularity was not restricted only to the regional film industry. He had become a household name especially in the Hindi-speaking belt. He was also one of the contestants in the 2010 edition of reality television show Bigg Boss. This propelled his popularity further.

By then, he had already jumped into politics. In the 2009 Lok Sabha, he had unsuccessfully contested against now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur constituency on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket.

In the following years, Tiwari’s political career saw ambiguity. He participated in Anna Hazare and Baba Ramdev’s anti-corruption campaigns in 2011 before finally joining the BJP in 2014.

Riding on the ‘Narendra Modi’ wave in the 2014 general election, Tiwari won the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, defeating AAP’s Anand Kumar with a margin of over 1.4 lakh votes.

He was made BJP’s Delhi unit chief in 2016 and has since been actively projected as the party’s Purvanchali face across North India. In 2019, he retained his Lok Sabha constituency by defeating former Delhi chief minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit by an improved margin of over 3.6 lakh votes.

Tiwari comes from the Purvanchali community that makes up roughly 30 percent of Delhi’s voters. While they are largely based in the east, north east and outer areas of the national capital, they can influence around 30 constituencies and prove to be the deciding factor in around 15-16 of them.

With the majority mark for forming the government being at 36, doing well in these Purvanchali-dominated seats is a must for any political party.

This is where Tiwari comes into play, even though the party has stopped short of declaring him as the chief ministerial candidate.

Party cadre close to Tiwari have been pitching for “Abki baari, Manoj Tiwari (It’s time for Manoj Tiwari)” — a slogan based on BJP’s 2014 Lok Sabha election tagline, “Abki baar, Modi Sarkar (It’s time for Modi government)”.