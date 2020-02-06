Know Your Leader | Delhi Election: Manish Sisodia — the ‘de-facto CM’ widely regarded for educational reforms

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always been the undisputed leader and face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), it is his right-hand man Manish Sisodia who is often been described as the “de-facto chief minister” of Delhi.

This is because Sisodia enjoys an unmatched degree of power and trust within AAP and the Kejriwal government. This is evident from the number of, and kind of, heavyweight ministries he handles.

Sisodia is the state Minister for Finance and Planning, Revenue, Power, Education, Information Technology and Administrative Reforms, among others.

Despite his high political position, many feel that he ended up in that situation by accident.

Son of a teacher, Sisodia was a journalist before joining activism and politics. Working for leading news organisations, Sisodia hosted the "Zero Hour" programme for All India Radio in 1996. He later worked for a television news channel as a news producer and reader.

It was only in 2005 that Sisodia took up full-time activism.

He worked with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) Kabir and Parivartan. Parivartan was secretly started by Kejriwal in 2000. The organisation, then led by close aide Sisodia, facilitated people whose pensions had been stalled by greedy government officers.

Sisodia was with Kejriwal when the latter took a two-year leave from bureaucracy and focused on the fight against corruption. They then started a movement seeking the Right to Information (RTI) law.

He was one of the few to draft the RTI Act along with Aruna Roy. Later, he helped in formation of Public Cause Research Foundation — an NGO that campaigned for transparent, accountable and participatory governance.

In 2011, he was one of the key members of the India against Corruption (IAC) movement — led by activist Anna Hazare — seeking the Jan Lokpal Bill. He helped draft the early version of the proposed legislation.

Having failed to take the anti-corruption movement to its logical conclusion, Sisodia became one of the founding members of AAP in 2012. A year later, with limited resources, AAP took on the three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government. AAP emerged as the second-largest party — just three seats behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sisodia became a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Patparganj. He holds the seat even today and is contesting to retain it again this time.

While the first AAP government lasted only for 49 days, before Delhi was placed under President’s Rule, a year later, AAP managed to win 67 out of the total 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital.

That’s when Sisodia became the first Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and was handed the command of critical portfolios.

Over five years, admirers have highlighted his work in the field of education and radical upgrade of Delhi government schools. This has also been one of AAP’s key poll planks. However, critics have dismissed this, claiming that Sisodia has failed to bring in any reform to school education in the Capital.

Often called the “number 2” of AAP, he was awarded the Champions of Change Award in 2019 for his contributions to the education sector.

According to an IANS-Neta App survey released on February 3, Sisodia is the highest-rated political leader from the national capital going into the assembly polls.

The poll suggests that Sisodia has been rated 4.3/5 by respondents on key parameters for work done in areas such as health and education.

To put this into perspective: Kejriwal, on whose popularity AAP is contesting the election, has been rated 3.5/5 and is placed fourth.

In his election affidavit, Sisodia has disclosed that he is facing one charge related to voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty under Section 332 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charge was filed against Sisodia, Kejriwal and 11 others in 2018 for allegedly assaulting Delhi’s Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at the chief minister’s residence.

Denying these allegations, those charged have accused the Centre of conducting a “witch-hunt against the Delhi government that was elected with highest-ever mandate in India’s electoral history”.

Delhi heads for polling in a single phase on of February 8. Counting of votes will happen on February 11.