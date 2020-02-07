Know Your Leader | Delhi Election: Arvind Kejriwal — No longer 'an insignificant man'

Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener is looking to come back for the second term. Riding on what AAP calls is a 'positive' campaign of development, AAP hopes to better its 2015 tally— a difficult task, since the party won on 67 of the 70 Assembly segments in the nation capital. Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi constituency. (Image: Reuters)

A common man running the government of the capital of India – ‘it is stuff that movies are made of’, one would say. Although not completely unheard of, the phenomenon is rare.

Arvind Kejriwal will have successfully completed his first term as the chief minister of Delhi in February 2020 – a feat no one knew was possible five (or seven) years back.

Not only has Kejriwal delivered a successful term, he has matured as a politician, taking the party forward from an anti-corruption movement during its inception to a regional political party giving veteran national parties a run for their money.

This time around, the party has emerged more confident, backed by the work that they have done in the last five years. This includes subsidised electricity bills, 20,000 litres of water free, free tickets for women in DTC buses as well as the metro, Mohalla clinics among other things. Although, the ruling government has seen shortcomings in fulfilling promises on increasing the fleet of public transport, which remains a major issue, as does dealing with the issue of garbage disposal.

The BJP and the Congress have attacked the Kejriwal-led AAP government on the quality of water, installation of CCTV cameras and the deteriorating air quality in the capital city, but the chief minister’s comebacks have seemingly outwitted the Opposition, especially on social media.

From an anti-corruption crusader, to a chief minister running for a second term, Kejriwal has come a long way.

A mutiny

It was in the year 2000, that he had secretly started a non-profit organisation called ‘Parivartan’ to check the malice of corruption in government offices. He was then working as an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) Officer. The organisation, then led by close aide Manish Sisodia, facilitated people whose pensions had been stalled by greedy government officers.

Saturated by the blooming culture of bribery in his own office, Kejriwal took a two-year study leave from bureaucracy, focussing on his NGO and garnering support for a law on Right to Information (RTI) in order to nip corruption in the bud.

After the RTI Act was passed in 2005, Kejriwal was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Eminent Leadership – “activating India’s right to information movement at the grassroots and empowering New Delhi’s poorest citizens to fight corruption by holding government answerable to the people”.

A movement

His next target was establishing an ombudsman – which later came to be known as Lokpal – to ensure proper enforcement of the RTI Act as well as for the safety of RTI activists. Amid multi-crore scams making headlines in post-2010 during the Congress government, Kejriwal commissioned the 'India against Corruption' movement, striking the iron while it was hot. At the same time, he started drafting the Lokpal Bill.

While Anna Hazare seemed to be the apt face for the anti-graft movement, the Bhushans provided legal aid on the drafting of the Lokpal.

As Anna sat on days-long fasts, Kejriwal mobilised support for their cause, wrote press notes, held meetings with the Manmohan Singh-led government and attended press conferences. Protests and demonstrations, usually culminating in hunger strikes at the historic Jantar Mantar in central Delhi, had become commonplace during those days. The skeptics of the Lokpal looked at team Anna, including Kejriwal, as anarchists.

A party

Talks with the UPA government over the Lokpal Bill had reached a stalemate when Kejriwal decided to jump into active politics. However, that came at a huge cost – breaking away from Anna.

Ditching a movement that he commissioned for political adventurism did not bode well with his followers, yet Kejriwal went ahead and formed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2012 – a year ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

He had a mammoth task ahead of him – mobilizing a diverse population of more than 1.9 crore people and the challenge to defeat two national parties.

Funds were collected from donations and crowd-sourcing. With no money to spare on large hoardings and advertisements, small banners were put behind auto-rickshaws, whose drivers willingly accepted Kejriwal as their crusader. AAP volunteers indulged in going from door-to-door to reach out to everyone.

While championing for RTI, Kejriwal had come across discrepancies in the privatisation of electricity and water, and a staggering increase in price rise after that. He made water and electricity his poll planks, accusing three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit of rampant corruption.

In the chilly winter evenings of Delhi, a petite figure with a small moustache, neatly-parted hair and a muffler around his neck was seen holding road shows, travelling in the metro in order to reach out. He was seen visiting JJ clusters and burning electricity bills.

A victory

As a statement of intent, Kejriwal challenged Sheila Dikshit and contested against her on her home turf – the New Delhi constituency – in the 2013 assembly polls. At this time, Kejriwal battled infighting in the party, threats, scandals and many a controversy surrounding his party members accepting bribes. Meanwhile, Dikshit was confident that Kejriwal’s AAP had no influence in the city. In an interview prior to elections, she is seen telling a news channel, “Arvind Kejriwal was a story; which is now over”.

Kejriwal defeated Dikshit by over 25,000 votes and formed the government, only to resign after 49 days over the drafting of the Lokpal Bill. This stint was followed by another crushing defeat against Narendra Modi from Varanasi, during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal wasn’t as popular outside of Delhi as he had hoped.

Come 2015, using electricity and water as poll planks, Kejriwal and AAP came back with a resounding victory, winning 67 of the 70 seats. Months after wresting power, he audited power and water companies.

A vice

Kejriwal is known to be a rigid and headstrong leader. Many founding members, who were with Kejriwal from the time of the anti-graft movement, left AAP due to disagreements over the future prospects of the party. These include figures like renowned political analyst Yogendra Yadav, lawyer Prashant Bhushan, Shazia Ilmi, Ashutosh and close aide Kumar Vishwas. Most have cited Kejriwal’s 'iron fist' way of ruling the party and a general 'my way or the highway' attitude.

Besides, after forming the government in Delhi, Kejriwal was consistently embroiled in squabbles with Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung over issues of distribution of power in the Capital. Often when his demands were not met, he took to sit-ins at the Jantar Mantar, leaving the operation of the state government in limbo.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal was questioned by his supporters for his keenness to ally with the Congress. When his proposal of alliance was rejected by the Congress, Kejriwal blamed the party of dividing anti-BJP votes.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8. Kejriwal will be contesting from the New Delhi constituency against BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal.