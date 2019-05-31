Know you Minister | Health Minister- Harsh Vardhan and Prakash Javadekar- I&B Minster

Dr Harsh Vardhan

An ENT specialist turned politician, Harsh Vardhan is the only MP from Delhi to get a berth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet. Harsh Vardhan, 64, will be taking charge as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in Modi 2.0 government.

This is not the first time that Harsh Vardhan was given the charge of MoHFW. He held the portfolio in 2014 for around six months, and was later given charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Science and Technology. A sitting MP from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk constituency, Harsh Vardhan won in 2019 general elections with a massive lead of over three lakh votes.

Known to be Mr Clean, Harsh Vardhan was pitted against Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party (AAP) during the 2013 Assembly elections, BJP won 32 seats, emerging as single largest party but fell short of the magic figure. AAP and Congress formed a coalition government.

Harsha Vardhan, with roots in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), joined electoral politics in 1992. He was an MLA from Delhi's Krishna Nagar for five consecutive terms. He shot to fame when as Minister of Health, he launched a successful Polio Polio Eradication Programme in October 1994. That launch later became a template for the nation wide rollout.

Harsh Vardhan was also credited for the anti-tobacco legislations. He brought the Delhi Prohibition of Smoking Act and the Non-Smokers Health Protection Act as well. This later was emulated by the Central government in 2002, which banned smoking in public places and brought relief to many citizens.

Harsh Vardhan has huge responsibility. He needs to ensure the success of the ambitious Ayushman Bharat. The BJP in its manifesto said its priority is to reduce the out-of-pocket expenditure of patients.

Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Keshav Javadekar, 68, considered to be BJP's best spokesperson and troubleshooter, will once again be a key member of Modi 2.0 government.

Javadekar who served as the Minister of Human Resources Development in the Modi's previous cabinet, has now been appointed as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

As I&B minister, Javadekar will be expected to play an important role in taking forward the Modi government's agenda to the masses. Aside from having a good rapport with journalists as the spokesperson for the BJP, he is considered to be suitable person for the job as it entails a lot of liasoning between the government and the media. Javadekar elevation as HRD minister was itself to contain the unrest in university campuses.

A member of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, Javadekar was active in student politics as member of RSS student union affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He was jailed during the Emergency days.