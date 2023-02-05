 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kiren Rijiju supports view that advocates with political affiliation can become judges

PTI
Feb 05, 2023 / 10:09 PM IST

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju retweeted a post by Supreme Court advocate and former governor Swaraj Kaushal who said that in the past too, sitting members of Parliament representing political parties had been elevated as high court judges.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday appeared to support the view that lawyers with political affiliation can become judges.

This comes amid a debate on the issue following a recent recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium.

This comes amid a debate on the issue following a recent recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium.

