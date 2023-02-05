English
    Kiren Rijiju supports view that advocates with political affiliation can become judges

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju retweeted a post by Supreme Court advocate and former governor Swaraj Kaushal who said that in the past too, sitting members of Parliament representing political parties had been elevated as high court judges.

    PTI
    February 05, 2023 / 10:09 PM IST
    Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday appeared to support the view that lawyers with political affiliation can become judges.

    This comes amid a debate on the issue following a recent recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium.

    Rijiju retweeted a post by Supreme Court advocate and former governor Swaraj Kaushal who said that in the past too, sitting members of Parliament representing political parties had been elevated as high court judges.

    Also Read | Supreme Court gets five new judges as Centre clears Collegium's recommendations