App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kiran Bedi will face 'serious repercussions' on Pongal gift hamper: Puducherry CM

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said Kiran Bedi would face "very serious repercussions" if she did not see eye to eye with his government on the Pongal gift hamper scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sharpening his attack on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi over her stand against the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to all families here, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the Governor would face "serious repercussions" if she did not concur with the government on the issue.

Addressing reporters here, Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with Bedi on various issues, said he had on January 11 sent a file, informing her that Pongal hampers comprising raisins, cashew nuts and cardamom should be available free of cost to "all families without discrimination".

He said Bedi would face "very serious repercussions" if she did not see eye to eye with his government on the Pongal gift hamper scheme.

Narayanasamy said, "I have made it clear that the benefit should be available for all families".

related news

He claimed the recent Madras High Court order, permitting distribution of freebies to all ration card holders in Tamil Nadu without any discrimination, was also applicable to Puducherry.

The chief minister charged the Lt Governor with "twisting and misinterpreting" the court order which, he said, had only restrained the Tamil Nadu government from distributing cash gift of Rs 1,000 to all families.

"The free supply of provisions and commodities for Pongal is to cover all families and the high court has also made this very clear," he pointed out.

Bedi had on Wednesday hailed the Madras High Court order, directing the Tamil Nadu government to restrict the Pongal cash gift of Rs 1,000 to Below Poverty Line families.

In a message to media, she had said the order was "a voice of wisdom, sagacity, financial prudence and reasonable restraint protecting society as a whole... also one of accountability and responsibility towards the really needy".

Noting that there was a limit to everything, Narayanasamy said the Lt Governor "cannot run roughshod and misuse power and authority".

He also termed as "unfortunate" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the representations made by him all along on the style of functioning of the Puducherry Lt Governor.

Earlier, the chief minister also participated in a demonstration organised jointly by the Left parties and the Viduthalai Chirutaigal Katchi (VCK) to condemn Bedi's "autocratic" style of functioning.
First Published on Jan 12, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #Kiran Bedi #Politics #Puducherry

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.