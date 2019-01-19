App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kiran Bedi terms Congress leader's allegations against her 'false and malicious'

Kiran Bedi said perhaps the work being done to make Puducherry cleaner, safer and financially better managed was not palatable to certain vested interests.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has termed "false and malicious" the allegation by senior Congress leader Sanjay Dutt that she has stalled implementation of welfare schemes formulated by the elected government.

Dutt levelled the allegations at a press conference on January 18. The AICC secretary also alleged that the Centre had posted Bedi to destabilise the Congress government headed by V Narayanasamy.

Reacting to the allegations, Bedi, in a WhatsApp message to reporters later in the day, said the allegations were "false, malicious and absolutely baseless and unfair".

"In my two-and-a-half years of service in Puducherry, there is not a single instance of any such situation. It is unethical to be making such false statements and misleading the readers," she said.

"The statement is absolutely regrettable," she added.

Bedi said perhaps the work being done to make Puducherry cleaner, safer and financially better managed was not palatable to certain vested interests.

"Or else what could be the reason for such false statements?" she asked.

Bedi, a former IPS officer, had been at loggerheads with the Congress government here over several issues. Taking exception to her style of functioning, Narayanasamy has in the past demanded that Bedi be recalled.
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 12:12 pm

tags #India #Politics

