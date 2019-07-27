Kiran Bedi joins hands with Pondy villagers to remove thickets, bushes

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi accompanied by members of Team Raj Nivascamped on July 27 at Thondamanatham near here, as part of her weekend visits to rural and semi urban areas to develop amenities.

She joined hands with the villagers to remove thickets and bushes. Later, the Lt Governor tweeted that she interacted with the community through Panchayat Level Federation and the community hall in the village was taken care of.

Highlighting the "appalling" condition of the drainage and poor sanitation in the village, she said she would visit the hamlet again tomorrow.