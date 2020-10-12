172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|khushboo-sundar-quits-congress-likely-to-join-bjp-5951401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Khushboo Sundar quits Congress, likely to join BJP

Khushbu Sundar tendered her resignation from the primary membership of Congress.

Moneycontrol News
Twitter/@khushsundar

Actor-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar quit the Congress on October 12. In her resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, she wrote that she was being "pushed and suppressed" by people seated at a higher level and had no connectivity with ground reality.

Sundar wrote in the letter that she “came into fold” of the Congress when the party was at its lowest, after being defeated in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. “I did not walk into the party for any monetary gains, name or fame.”

"Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed," Khushboo Sundar stated in the letter.

“I after a long thorough thought process over a period of time, have decided to end my association with the party,” Sundar mentioned.

She tendered her resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Sundar thanked former party chief Rahul Gandhi and others who are associated with the party to conclude the letter.

Sundar had been with the Congress party for close to six years since 2014.

The letter came as Sundar headed to Delhi, where she is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) later on the day.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 10:49 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

