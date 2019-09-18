App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Khattar govt undertook all-round development in Haryana: J P Nadda

Along with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the Khattar government in Haryana too has worked hard to undertake unprecedented development during the past five years, Nadda said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
manohar lal khattar
manohar lal khattar

BJP working president J P Nadda said the M L Khattar-led Haryana government undertook all-round development in the state as he asked party workers to help realise the "Mission 75-plus" target in next month's Assembly election.

Addressing party workers in Kharkhoda town in the evening of the last day of his two-day visit to Haryana, Nadda said, "The state government has carried out all-round and equitable development in Haryana without any regional bias."

He said both the Modi and the Khattar governments have worked hard for the progress of various sections of the society, including the scheduled castes and tribes.

On the ruling BJP's "Mission 75-plus" target in Haryana, Nadda told the workers that the wave was in the party's favour but they should go door-to-door and apprise people about the achievements of the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana.

Earlier, addressing another party workers' meeting at Bahadurgarh, Nadda said the country was happy with the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and even people in the state were happy with the decision.

He said because of Article 370, which granted special status to J&K, no political reservation was given to tribals in the state. That is going to change now, he added.

Criminalising triple talaq was another key decision of the Modi government, Nadda said.

Referring to the prime minister's "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston which US President Donald Trump is also scheduled to attend, the BJP leader said India's global stature has increased under the BJP government at the Centre.

"On September 21, Prime Minister Modi is going to the US and on September 22, he will address the event in Houston. For the first time, the US president will be breaking all protocols to be there with our prime minister for such an event," Nadda said.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 08:52 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Politics

