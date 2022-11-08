Kharge starts two-day visit to Himachal days ahead of assembly elections

Newly elected Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge kicked off a two-day trip to Himachal Pradesh on November 8, four days ahead of polls to the 68-member assembly.

He will address public meetings and meet party workers on his first visit to the hill state since becoming party president.

“Kharge will be meeting senior Congress leaders today here in Shimla for more than two hours. He will take stock of the situation on the ground and seek opinions for the chief ministerial candidate as well,” said a party leader.

The schedule for elections in Himachal Pradesh was declared on October 3, well before Kharge was elected as the chief of India’s Grand Old Party.

Earlier, the Congress leadership in Himachal had expressed resentment that the central leadership wasn’t focusing on the hill state, following which Priyanka Gandhi was sent for campaigning.

“Central leaders play a key role during elections. Star campaigners are there for a reason. We took up the matter with party leaders in Delhi after which Priyanka Gandhi was immediately sent here. Locally, we have been trying our best, but people look forward to top leaders,” said a senior party leader.

No incumbent government has ever been re-elected in Himachal Pradesh and the Congress is hoping that voters will stick to the tradition. However, the ruling BJP is confident of forming the government for another five years.

Also read: Pension scheme, Agnipath to be key issues in Himachal Pradesh election

Kharge will address public meetings in Shimla and Solan districts, where the party presently has a strong foothold, on November 9.

Congress leaders campaigning in Himachal Pradesh have promised to restore the old pension scheme for government employees and provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to every woman in the state. The old pension scheme and the financial assistance are the party’s major poll planks.