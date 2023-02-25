 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kharge goes the Sonia-Rahul way: Holding CWC polls would have given winning Congress leaders legitimacy

Anita Katyal
Feb 25, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

CWC polls would have elevated those Congress heavyweights who have traction among the party’s local leaders at the state and district levels. But these would necessarily not have been the faces Rahul and Sonia Gandhi would have wanted to see in the CWC.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

When the Congress witnessed a contest for the party’s presidency last year, it gave hope to its dispirited and disgruntled leaders that a fine precedent had been set and this would be followed by a series of internal elections, beginning with the membership of the Congress Working Committee.

However, these hopes were dashed on Friday when the party’s steering committee, comprising its top leadership, decided against holding internal elections and instead authorised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate the members to the working committee, the party’s highest decision-making body. The steering committee meeting was held on the first day of the Congress party’s 85th plenary session in Raipur.

Reforms Fall By The Wayside

Inner-party democracy and wide-ranging organisational reforms were among the key demands listed by a group of 23 Congress leaders (G-23) in an exhaustive letter to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi three years ago. The letter had led to considerable turmoil in the party but Sonia Gandhi defanged the pro-changers when she agreed to their demand for organisational elections. Subsequently, a beginning was made last year when members of the Gandhi family decided to opt out of the race, paving the way for the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress president, the first non-Gandhi to hold this post in the last 24 years.