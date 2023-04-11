 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Khalistan movement fizzling out due to pro-Sikh steps taken by PM Modi: Sikh delegation to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Apr 11, 2023 / 06:55 AM IST

The steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of the Sikh community including their long-pending demands have resulted in the fizzling out of the separatist Khalistan movement, a delegation of Sikh Americans told the visiting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

Led by its chairman Jasdeep (Jassee) Singh and president Kanwaljit Singh Soni, the delegation felicitated her with traditional Saropa, memento, and flower bouquet.

Applauding the Modi Government for being there for Sikhs and for implementing several demands from the Sikh Community in the past nine years, Jassee Singh also said that due to these actions of the prime minister, Khalistan movement has fizzled out in the USA.

"In all of the USA, there are no more than a handful of Khalistanis who give the entire large Sikh community a bad name," Singh was quoted as saying in a media note issued after the meeting.