Key takeaways from Rahul Gandhi's first CWC meeting as Congress president

Rahul Gandhi addressed the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting for the first time as president of the party on Sunday. The meeting was attended by 239 leaders, who brainstormed on the party’s strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Here are the key takeaways from the CWC:

1. Speculation that former party president Sonia Gandhi will lead alliance talks was alleviated and it was affirmed that the role will be performed by Rahul Gandhi

2. Congress veteran P Chidambaram pointed out that the party was facing “a serious challenge in the 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh, 42 seats of West Bengal, 40 seats of Bihar, 39 seats of Tamil Nadu”, which itself adds up to 200 seats. He asserted that there is a need to stitch alliances with regional parties in the states where the Congress is weak

3. Expansion of the party’s voter base was identified as the biggest task for ‘Mission 2019’.

4. In case the Congress wins 200 seats, it will lead and whosoever wants to join, can

5. Rahul Gandhi will be the face of the United Opposition and the Lok Sabha elections will be fought under his “stewardship”

6. While regional parties are important, Congress is the thread which will hold them together in order to defeat the BJP at the Centre

7. Congress’ alliance with AAP in Punjab was not ruled out

8. Rahul hit out at the BJP, saying the latter is attacking institutions, individuals and communities. He said the rights of minorities — Dalits, tribals, and women — are being trampled upon

9. Former president of the party, Sonia Gandhi, in her address at the CWC meeting, said the “reverse countdown” of the Modi government has begun and the increasing rhetoric of the PM only highlights his desperation

10. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was also present at the meeting, said, “I reject the culture of constant self-praise and jumlas as against solid policy framework to address the issues facing the country and propel and drive the engine of growth as far as India’s economy and people’s well-being is considered.”

It was also decided that nationwide mass movements will be launched to highlight major issues faced by the country during the four-year BJP rule, including atrocities against Dalits and tribals, women’s safety, lynchings and farmer distress.