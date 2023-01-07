 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kevin McCarthy clinches votes to become House speaker, breaking through GOP opposition

Associated Press
Jan 07, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Kevin McCarthy clinches votes to become House speaker, breaking through GOP opposition on climactic 15th ballot.

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives on Saturday, which is hopefully expected to bring an end to political paralysis that the country has seen for days now.

McCarthy, 57, replaces Nancy Pelosi, 82 of the Democratic Party, which lost the majority in the House after the November 8 midterm elections wherein the Republicans won 222 seats in the 435-member House against 212 of the Democrats.

McCarthy defeated 52-year-old Hakeem Sekou Jeffries by 216 to 212 votes, in the 15th round of votes that went past midnight.

The Republican was able to muster a majority from the lawmakers present on the floor only after six of his party rebels voted present, which brought down the magic number from 218 to 215 votes.

McCarthy will be 55th speaker.