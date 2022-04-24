English
    Kerala minister denies AAP legislator's claim of officials visiting Kalkaji school to replicate 'Delhi model'

    Atishi had on April 24 said that she had hosted officials from Kerala at one of the Delhi government schools in Kalkaji.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
    V Sivankutty, Minister of Education and Labour, Kerala

    V Sivankutty, Minister of Education and Labour, Kerala


    Kerala education minister V Sivankutty on April 24 denied Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi’s claim earlier in the day that officials from his department had visited a government school in Delhi and wanted to replicate the model back home.

    Atishi said that she had hosted officials from Kerala at one of the Delhi government schools in Kalkaji. “They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state.  This is the Arvind Kejriwal government's idea of nation building. Development through collaboration,” the Kalkaji MLA said in a tweet with pictures.

    The Delhi government also sent out a statement on the visit. “Ms Atishi explained in detail the various steps and initiatives such as empowering head of schools, establishing a framework for mentor teachers and enhancing community participation in the upkeep of schools, that have been crucial in turning around the state of government schools in Delhi. Taking note of the complete range of policy reforms and key decisions that the Delhi government has undertaken in the last seven years, the dignitaries visited classrooms to gather a more comprehensive understanding,” the statement said.

    Sivankutty, later in the day, denied the report and, instead, said that officials from Delhi had visited to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month.

    “Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA,” Sivankutty said in the tweet quoting Atishi’s tweet.

    The Delhi government's statement had said that Victor TI, Dr M Dinesh Babu, the Treasurer of Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes, and other dignitaries visited one ‘Connected Classroom’, a STEM lab and a library of the school, and lauded the “world-class” facilities. Advisor to Delhi’s Education Director Shailendra Sharma was also present at the occasion, it said.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 02:13 pm
