you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala HC sets aside election of Karatt Abdul Razak in 2016 assembly polls

Justice Abraham Mathew passed the order on a petition by two voters of the constituency, challenging the election of Razak, who contested as an LDF independent candidate during the 2016 Assembly polls.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
The Kerala High Court on January 17 set aside the election of Karatt Abdul Razak from Koduvally Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district in 2016, for indulging in electoral malpractice.

In their petition, K P Mohammed and Moitheen Kunji of the constituency alleged that Razak and his agents had screened a video programme across the constituency during the poll campaign, aiming to tarnish the image of M A Razak, an UDF candidate.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 04:10 pm

